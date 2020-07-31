Image copyright Chris Berry Image caption Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team were called out just before midnight on Thursday

A person fell down a cliff as they watched the coastguard rescue of a casualty who suffered the same fate.

Both people survived, but were badly injured when they fell about 30ft (9m), near Driffield, Yorkshire.

The coastguard helicopter was brought in to winch the first person to safety after their fall, near Skipsea Sands Holiday Park.

As that was happening, an onlooker further south fell off the cliff edge, sustaining "equally severe injuries".

The coastguard said although watching rescues "may seem exciting", people should not place themselves in danger.

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team said both people were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary after callout just before midnight on Thursday.