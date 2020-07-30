Image copyright YPG Image caption Proposals include holiday lodge accommodation, a hotel and food outlets

Multi-million pound plans to redevelop a derelict theme park in Cleethorpes have been unveiled.

Pleasure Island Family Theme Park closed in 2016 due to a fall in visitor numbers and has since fallen into disrepair.

But now a private consortium wants to create a holiday village, with a hotel, food outlets, lodges, and supermarket.

The group, which includes Lidl, said the new £57m attraction could create more than 350 jobs.

Image copyright YPG Image caption The once bustling site is now derelict

The town's MP Martin Vickers welcomed the proposals, saying the site as it stood was "a sign of dereliction".

"We've already got bed and breakfast places, and small private hotels, but we do need a different offer," he added.

James Cox, Associate Director of Lichfields, one of the firm's involved in the plans, said as well as creating jobs the venture would attract new visitors to the resort.

A public consultation is under way, with plans expected to be formally submitted in the autumn.

