Image copyright Humberside Fire & Rescue Image caption The fire broke out in the early hours at the Ozone Business Park in Howden

A large blaze at a business park in East Yorkshire has sent huge plumes of black smoke over the area.

The fire was spotted at the Ozone Business Park in Howden shortly before 04:00 BST.

A witness said he heard an "almighty explosion" which sounded "like someone had dropped an incendiary bomb on the place".

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service sent five crews to the blaze and said there were no casualties.

Image copyright Humberside Fire & Rescue Image caption There were a series of explosions during the blaze

Graeme Levitt, 49, said: "It sounded like someone was coming through my garage.

"When I went downstairs and looked out my window the sky was orange and there was a very wide plume of black smoke."

He said he had seen "flames rising above the tree line" as firefighters tackled the blaze.

"Every so often there was another explosion. There must have been four or five, one after another.".

Image copyright Humberside Fire & Rescue Image caption The fire is under control, crews say

The fire service said the blaze was "under control" and firefighters would "be in attendance for some time".