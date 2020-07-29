Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ryan Clarke is in a forensic psychiatry unit but his mother feels he should "not be in there with criminals, as he's not committed a crime"

A man with autism who has been detained in a mental health hospital for 14 years is to be released after a campaign by his mother.

Ryan Clarke, 31, was admitted into hospital in 2006 after concerns about him self-harming and has been at The Humber Centre in Hull for four years.

An NHS trust that runs the forensic psychiatry unit said it would discharge him "into a community placement".

His mother, Sharon, said she was "sceptical" about the decision.

The Humber Centre is a secure hospital treating patients including those with criminal convictions.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The 31-year-old "first went into hospital when he was 17 because he tried to self-harm", says Mrs Clarke

Mrs Clarke, who is originally from Hull but lives in Doncaster, claimed she had been trying to get her son, who is also diagnosed with psychosis and mild learning disabilities, out of hospital "for years".

"He's not an ex-convict, he's not committed a crime. But he's in there with criminals.

"It's shocking that can be allowed to happen."

She said her son's mental health had "deteriorated" with episodes of him "banging his head on the wall and hitting himself in the face" and feared his condition would get worse if he is "not in the right environment".

The 61-year-old said she had been seeking a "community care package" for her son with the right support to enable him to have "more freedom and better quality of life".

She claimed she was told "numerous times" previously that Ryan would be discharged, though it would take up to a year for him to be released.

"He's just not Ryan anymore. He's just a shadow of the person he used to be.

"People who serve prison sentences at least they have a date to get out, my son doesn't."

Image caption Sharon Clarke said her son had 14 teeth removed while in hospital and was given dentures, which he lost 18 months ago and are yet to be replaced

The Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are in complete agreement with Mrs Clarke that Ryan's current hospital placement is an inappropriate environment to meet Ryan's needs.

"We are now taking the steps required to discharge Ryan into a community placement that will be better placed meet his needs.

"We understand that Ryan and his family feel that this process has taken a longer than expected, however, it is important that we find the right placement that meets Ryan's complex needs and enables him to progress further with his recovery."

A spokeswoman said its priority was providing Ryan "with the best possible care" and would be in regular contact with Mrs Clarke.

