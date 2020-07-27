Investigation into animal abuse on goat farm

Image copyright Surge Image caption The video footage was released by animal rights group Surge

A milk producer is investigating allegations of animal cruelty after a video showed goats on a farm apparently being abused.

St Helen's Farm said the footage, allegedly filmed at a supplier's farm, was "extremely concerning".

The film obtained by animal rights group Surge shows goats being kicked and punched by farm workers.

Tesco said it had suspended sales of the firm's products "whilst we investigate the matter further".

In a statement, East Yorkshire-based St Helen's Farm said although the footage was unverified it had stopped taking milk from the farm while it investigated the claims of abuse.

"The video shows a clear infringement of animal welfare standards that we would expect of all our suppliers and the footage is highly distressing and extremely concerning for us," the firm said.

It added: "Animal welfare is of paramount importance to St Helen's Farm and we are taking this matter extremely seriously."

The company was set up in 1986 and sells goat's milk, butter, cheese and yoghurts to a number of UK shops and supermarkets.

As well as its own herd of goats, it receives milk from a number of other farms across Yorkshire and the Midlands.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "We require high animal welfare standards from all brands sold at Tesco, so these claims are deeply concerning.

"We have immediately suspended supply whilst we investigate the matter further."

