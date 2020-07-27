Image copyright Hornsea Rescue Image caption The Hornsea Inshore Rescue crew rescued the 12-year-old girl who was swept out to sea on this inflatable toy

A girl has been rescued by a lifeboat after she was swept half-a-mile out to sea (800m) on an inflatable toy off the East Yorkshire coast.

The 12-year-old was spotted by the National Coastwatch Institution on Sunday who notified the coastguard.

The Hornsea Inshore Rescue was launched just after 16:20 BST along with a coastguard team and she was brought back and reunited with her family.

The coastguard advised holidaymakers "to not use inflatables on the sea".

Beach-goers should not try to rescue anyone swept out to sea but call for immediate help, HM Coastguard Hornsea added.

Hornsea Inshore Rescue was established as an independent charity in 1994 and operates from a purpose-built boathouse in the seaside resort.

