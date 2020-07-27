Image caption Northcott School in Hull said up to 30 windows had been smashed

Two 11-year-old boys have been detained after "devastating" damage was caused to a special school in Hull.

Police said the pair climbed "on the roof" of Northcott School, on Dulverton Close, when officers were called to the site at about 16:30 BST on Saturday.

Headteacher Katherine Johnson said the school could ill afford the £15,000 worth of repair costs and its 128 pupils "will suffer as a result".

Hull North MP Diana Johnson said it was "totally unacceptable".

Northcott School supports students, aged between five and 16, with autism, speech, language and communication needs.

Officers said they were continuing to investigate the damage and would be "working with the boys, their families and the school to identify a suitable community resolution" and to "try to prevent any further issues".

The school said over a period of two days up to 30 windows had been smashed in the building including some in the children's sensory room.

"We're all devastated this has happened," Ms Johnson said.

She said before the damage was discovered the school was already stretched financially.

"Over the Covid period we've put a lot in place in terms of keeping our staff and our students safe and that's had a financial cost."

An online fundraising page has been set up by one of the pupils' parents and has so far raised more than £1,500.

Ms Johnson described the support as "incredible" and "really heart-warming".

She said the school would reopen on 7 September.

