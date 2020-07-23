Image caption A farmer used a large tractor to pull the Army's truck off the beach at Mappleton, East Yorkshire.

An Army bomb disposal truck had to be pulled free by a tractor when it got stuck clearing a beach bombing range.

The bomb disposal unit was clearing part of the coast used by the Royal Air Force when the vehicle got trapped on Mappleton beach in East Yorkshire.

A local farmer came to the rescue of the team from 35 Engineer Regiment, who were dealing with munitions exposed by coastal erosion.

The Army said the RAF had used the beach site for over 50 years.

The team was dealing with practice munitions that had become exposed at the Cowden Bombing Range on Wednesday.

The Engineer Regiment said the range above the beach had been used by the RAF for more than 50 years but increased coastal erosion had uncovered hundreds of rounds, which were a risk to the public.

The team was clearing part of the site when their vehicle became stuck in soft sand.

"Huge thanks go to our local hero, a neighbouring farmer who assisted in the recovery of one of our vehicles," a regiment spokesman said.

"As always, the British Army takes the safety of the public seriously, and has been buoyed by the messages of support and appreciation from the local population."

Image caption The truck had to be pulled clear after becoming stuck on the beach

