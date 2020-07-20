Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption The two thieves made repeated trips to dismantle the building and drive it away in a van

Thieves have stolen an entire building from the grounds of a sports centre in broad daylight.

Police said the 33ft (10m) long wooden hut was removed piece by piece by two men over a six-hour period and loaded into a white van.

The thieves made numerous trips to the site on Chanterlands Avenue in Hull between 09:00 and 15:00 BST on 15 July.

They continued to dismantle the hut despite being challenged by staff, according to Humberside Police.

In an appeal for information, the force said: "The incident was reported to us once it was established that the men did not have the authority to remove the building which is a valuable resource for the sports centre and well used by the local community."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.