Image copyright Humberide Police Image caption Antony Wilks pleaded guilty to robbery in a hearing at Grimsby Crown Court

A man who robbed ex-PM David Cameron's father-in-law has been jailed.

Antony Wilks, 25, admitted snatching a mobile phone from Sir Reginald Sheffield as he sat in his car.

Wilks, of Kings Croft, Ealand, was on licence from prison when he robbed Sir Reginald while trespassing on a wind farm owned by Samantha Cameron's father, Grimsby Crown Court heard.

Wilks' lawyer told the court he grabbed the phone as he thought Sir Reginald was taking pictures of him.

Sir Reginald was checking on the wind farm, in Flixborough, when he spotted Wilks, who was with two other men.

The court was told he had raised his phone out of his car window when Wilks approached him.

Image copyright Philip Halling /Geograph Image caption Normanby Hall, near Scunthorpe, is the former home of Samantha Cameron's family

After a brief struggle Wilks took the phone saying "I'll have your phone Ta!" and then drove off in a car with the others.

Police tracked the device to an address in Scunthorpe where Wilks was arrested and the iPhone recovered.

Sir Reginald, 74, was not injured in the incident but said in a victim's statement that the robbery had left him "feeling angry and anxious".

In mitigation, Wilks' lawyer Gordon Stables said the offence was not premeditated and "It was only the taking of the photos that caused him to act as he did".

Passing sentence, Judge Mark Bury said: "The fact is you were trespassing on that property. You had no right to be that land and no right to behave in this way."

The wind farm is on the Normanby Hall estate which was the family's former home where Samantha Cameron grew up.

