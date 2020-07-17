Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Kingston Road on the outskirts of Hull

A six-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was knocked off his bicycle by a car in East Yorkshire.

The child was riding his bike on Kingston Road, Willerby, on the outskirts of Hull, at about 18:10 BST on Thursday, Humberside Police said.

A spokesperson for the force said the car involved stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and any CCTV or dash-cam footage.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.