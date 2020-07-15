Image copyright Jonathan Thacker / Geograph Image caption The two men will appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on 27 August

Two men have been charged after a fox was allegedly killed by dogs during a hunt.

Humberside Police said the incident took place near Driffield, East Yorkshire, on 31 December.

Christopher Richardson, 72, of Bridlington Road in Brandesburton, and Charles Clark, 39, of Garman Carr Lane in Selby, have been charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs.

The pair will appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on 27 August.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.