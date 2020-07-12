Image copyright Google Image caption Steven Maxson said they were "working hard" to reopen the church

A church is offering a new telephone system to listen to services, hymns and prayers while the building is shut during the coronavirus pandemic.

Grimsby Minster added the new service to cater for people who do not have internet access.

It also continues to stream services daily on its Facebook page.

Steven Maxson said: "It is something to reach those who would normally come to church and others who just want some kind of reassurance at this time."

Mr Maxson, the church's director of communication, said it was "wonderful" the church could offer the new phone service.

After dialling 01472 568027, a Grimsby number, people could hear a list of options for services, a hymn or prayer of the week, and performance's by the church's virtual choir.

Mr Maxson said the various services had been well received and "we are getting more people to some of our services than we would normally do".

"The work of our church is going on," he added.

The Minster in St James' Square is currently closed but it was hoped it could reopen in the "next couple of weeks", he said.

Churches are now allowed to open for public worship, subject to following government and Church of England guidance.

The Minster said it was working hard to comply with the guidelines to ensure the building was safe to open.

