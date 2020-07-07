Image copyright Callum Utley Image caption The 15-year-old was inspired by his teacher to take up photography

The empty and eerie streets of Hull during lockdown have been captured in a series of photographs by a 15-year-old boy.

Callum Utley, from Hull, said he wanted to record the city and its landmarks during the pandemic and "capture a moment in history".

"It just felt surreal, eerie and quiet. It felt a bit lonely because you're like the only person around," he said.

His mother Sally Utley said she was "very proud" of her son.

Image copyright Callum Utley Image caption "This black and white photo of The Deep is my favourite", said Callum

Image copyright Callum Utley Image caption Callum Utley said the streets of Hull felt "lonely during the lockdown"

"They're amazing," said Ms Utley. "I like how his photos have caught that silent and eerie feel of the city.

"The way he's edited them, some of them look like the pavement's come alive."

Image copyright Callum Utley Image caption Many of the photos have been digitally edited

Image copyright Callum Utley Image caption Ms Utley said she liked "how the pavement's come alive"

The Winfred Holtby Academy pupil became interested in photography after his teacher "got me into taking photos" two years ago.

The images are on display at his school but Callum said he hoped to showcase the photographs in an exhibition in the city.

"Hopefully we won't need to go through another lockdown period anytime soon," he added.

Image copyright Callum Utley Image caption The images are on show at Winifred Holtby Academy where Callum is a pupil

Image copyright Callum Utley Image caption The youngster hopes to put on an exhibition of his work in the city

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.