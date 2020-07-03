Image copyright Craig Thomas Image caption The albatross (centre) arrived in East Yorkshire on Thursday

A rare albatross looking for a mate is destined to be unlucky in love after it turned up on the East Yorkshire coast.

The black-browed albatross arrived on Thursday at RSPB Bempton Cliffs, near Flamborough.

Craig Thomas, of Flamborough Bird Observatory, said: "It is likely ranging in the northern hemisphere looking for a mate but is probably the only one in Europe."

More than 300 birdwatchers from across the country have so far come to see it.

The adult bird, thought to be at least eight years old, has ranged from the cliffs at Bempton to Flamborough lighthouse.

Mr Thomas, chair of the observatory said: "It's an exceptional sighting, the first time a bird like this has lingered at a British mainland colony."

Image copyright Craig Thomas Image caption There have been about 30 records of black-browed albatrosses seen in the UK, said the observatory

The large seabird is proving easy to see from the coastal path on the second day of its visit, so social distancing can be observed by visitors, he said.

Thursday's sighting was the first in the North Sea this year.

The bird originates in the South Atlantic and it is very rare for individuals to travel to the northern hemisphere.

The RSPB centre at Bempton is currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak but the cliff top can be accessed.

