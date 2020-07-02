Image copyright Eames family Image caption Darren Eames was in an induced coma and on a ventilator for about a month at Scunthorpe General Hospital

The family of an Army veteran who spent more than a month in hospital fighting Covid-19 said they were told he had a "two per cent chance" of survival.

Darren Eames, 45, from Scunthorpe, was in an induced coma and on a ventilator after being admitted into hospital on 14 May.

He was reunited with his family on Tuesday when he returned home.

Mr Eames said he was told by doctors at Scunthorpe General Hospital he was "a miracle patient".

Image copyright Eames family Image caption Mr Eames retired from the Army after 20 years of service

His wife Amanda said: "We were taken to one side and told he had a two per cent chance of surviving.

"When you hear that - I can't even explain in words what that does to you - it's just soul destroying.

"It's such a difficult thing to go through."

Mr Eames said: "I can't recall much apart from dreams that were horrible when I woke up.

"I didn't realise how poorly I was until I met some of the nurses."

Image copyright Eames family Image caption The Army veteran said he "didn't think I was a miracle person"

Image copyright NLAG Image caption Nurses said he had become "part of the ICU family"

He made a "rapid" recovery after waking up from his coma, his wife said, and received a guard of honour and applause from staff as he was moved out of the intensive care unit.

"One minute he was asleep and needing help with his breathing, next thing he's got the tubes out and asking for his dinner," said Mrs Eames.

"When Daz came home it was absolutely amazing.

"To see him walking from the ambulance up the path to the house, it was euphoric more than anything, and to be able to have a cuddle finally after all that time was just like heaven."

Image copyright Eames family Image caption The 45-year-old said he was "happy to be home" and with his family and "overwhelmed" by support

Mrs Eames set up an online fundraising page to raise money for new equipment at the hospital, which has seen more than £2,500 in donations.

