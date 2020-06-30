Image caption People are putting themselves and others at risk by travelling to Hull Royal Infirmary to take part in the weekly "Clap for our Carers" event, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has said

People needing emergency treatment have been told to "come alone" to a hospital.

Hull Royal Infirmary has urged patients not to bring company to its A&E department, because it makes social distancing "extremely difficult".

Exceptions will be made for children and those with additional needs or requiring extra support, like a carer.

The hospital said some people are attending with unnecessary conditions, like verrucas.

It said minor ailments should be treated by a GP, pharmacies, or walk-in centres - and people with small cuts or sprains can use urgent treatment centres.

The hospital said staff are attempting to protect the public from Covid-19, but more than 300 people a day are now attending A&E - many bringing friends or family.

At the height of lockdown, fewer than 200 people were attending a day.

"We've changed our department so we can isolate people with signs of Covid-19 but that means we have less space for those with less serious illnesses and injuries," said chief operating officer Teresa Cope.

"We understand people want someone with them when they are unwell or hurt but we cannot follow social distancing if too many people come into our department."

Image copyright Geograph/Philip Andrew Carol Taylor Image caption Four in ten people now going to Hull Royal Infirmary A&E have minor injuries like cuts or sprains which can be treated at Urgent Treatment Centres

The hospital said people who need lifts should make arrangements to be collected when they have been seen.

"Although lockdown is easing for the public, [hospitals] remains on the frontline", Hull Royal Infirmary said.

In April, the hospital urged people to stay away for the weekly clap for carers because it was "concerned" that increasing numbers were going there "just to clap" and putting themselves in danger.

And last week Hull Royal Infirmary was told it needs improvement in a Care Quality Commission inspection.