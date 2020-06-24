Image copyright Google Image caption Piotr Rafal Konior, 35, was found seriously injured at a property in Crosby Avenue, Scunthorpe, on 23 May

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in North Lincolnshire.

Piotr Rafal Konior, 35, was found seriously injured at a property in Crosby Avenue, Scunthorpe, in the early hours of 23 May and died at the scene.

Malgorzata Pytlak, 45, also of Crosby Avenue, is due before Grimsby magistrates via video link later.

Three men arrested on suspicion of murder remain on conditional bail as inquiries continue.

A woman arrested for the same offence was unconditionally released, police added.

