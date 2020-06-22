Image caption Hull Trains suspended its services between Hull and London in March

The coronavirus lockdown could put the UK's smallest rail operator out of business, MPs have said.

Conservative MP David Davis and Labour's Diana Johnson have written to the Department for Transport (DfT) asking for support for Hull Trains.

The MPs claimed without assistance there was "genuine doubt about their commercial survival".

The DfT said it was discussing support with Hull Trains and "was keen to see them return to the network."

Services were stopped between Hull and London in March after the firm said passenger numbers had "dropped significantly" since the government lockdown came into force.

The company employs 130 people and runs its trains as an open access operator, so has not received the support from the government offered to franchised rail companies.

In their letter to Transport Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris the MPs said Hull Trains was in a "Catch 22" situation.

"As an open access operator wholly reliant on ticket revenues, Hull Trains cannot restart services under the temporary social distancing restrictions without transitional support that the Government has given to others in the rail industry.

"However, neither can Hull Trains continue to exist without running at least some limited services - as they sustain certain business costs even without running trains."

The MPs added that "two-thirds" of the company's operating costs were fixed and spent on maintenance and leasing.

In a statement the DfT said: "We recognise the decision Hull Trains has taken to temporarily suspend services due to falling passenger demand, as commuters follow government health advice and only take essential journeys.

"We are working closely with Hull Trains and its owning group to discuss the full range of regulatory and Government support available and are keen to see them return to the network as soon as conditions permit."

The BBC has contacted Hull Trains for a response.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.