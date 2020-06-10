Image copyright Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Image caption Mr Albufera had worked for the trust since 2005

A scientist at an East Yorkshire hospital has died after battling "severe complications" associated with coronavirus.

Richzeal Albufera, 45, a biomedical scientist at Cottingham's Castle Hill Hospital, died on Tuesday.

Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said Mr Albufera died at Hull Royal Infirmary "despite the best efforts of our critical care team".

A minute's silence will be held by trust staff on Monday.

Chris Long, the trust's chief executive, said: "We extend our deepest sympathies to Richzeal's family, friends and all who loved him.

"We share their grief at the loss of such a wonderful life. Richzeal had already given so much to the NHS and had so much more to give."

A book of condolence is being opened for people to share their thoughts and memories of Mr Albufera, who had worked at the trust for 15 years.

Mr Long said it was "not possible to say where he contracted the disease, given the nature of the virus".

He said Mr Albufera "died of severe complications associated with this terrible disease".

Adrian Cruttenden, an administrator, was the trust's first staff member to die of the disease on 27 May.

