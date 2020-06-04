Image caption East Yorkshire is at the "centre of caravan manufacturing", according to the National Caravan Council

Three MPs in Hull have warned of job losses in the caravan industry if the sector does not receive more government support.

Karl Turner, Emma Hardy and Diana Johnson fear thousands of jobs are at risk because of the pandemic disrupting much of the seasonal trade.

According to the National Caravan Council, East Yorkshire is at the "centre of caravan manufacturing".

The Treasury said there was a wide range of schemes for different sectors.

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption The three MPs, including Karl Turner, said the industry was at serious risk of collapse

Mr Turner, MP for Hull East, said the 20,000 jobs were "either directly in or related to" production and sales.

"As a seasonal business, there is a very real threat that if support is not continued, we will see job losses later in the year," he said.

"We must not see a repeat of what happened to the industry locally after the 2008 crash."

In a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the MPs said the industry contributed £9bn a year to the UK economy and that it was at "serious risk of collapse without further support for the sector".

Image caption Caravan sites across the UK, including this one near Whitby, have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak

"A flexible, sector-focused approach to ending the furlough scheme, that allows manufacturers to respond to market conditions, would allow the industry to come through this crisis," the MPs said in the letter, adding that "livelihoods depend on the survival of this industry".

A Treasury spokesperson said it would "continue to support businesses as the economy reopens and people return to work" with measures including business rates holidays and cash grants of up to £25,000 for eligible firms.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.