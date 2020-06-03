Image copyright Waqas Ilyas Image caption Dr Waqas Ilyas spent weeks on a ventilator in intensive care at Hull Royal Infirmary

A doctor has spoken of his "immense gratitude" to his colleagues who saved his life when he became seriously ill with the coronavirus.

Waqas Ilyas, 37, spent six weeks on a ventilator in intensive care after falling ill.

He had worked on a Covid 19 ward at Hull Royal Infirmary and was admitted to the same hospital after experiencing a fever and difficulty in breathing.

At one point he was placed on a specialist artificial lung machine.

Dr Ilyas said he self-isolated at home when he came down with virus symptoms following his shift on 3 April.

'Kind of goodbye'

When his condition deteriorated he called for an ambulance and was taken into the Intensive Care Unit where he was told he needed to be put on a ventilator.

Having spent weeks treating patients with Covid-19 he said he realised the seriousness of his situation.

"One of the nurses came in and she basically said if there is anybody you need to call at this point I can get you your phone," he said.

He rang his father in Pakistan. "I informed him of the situation kind of, I didn't really say the words, but kind of said goodbye."

"After that they knocked me out, put me on a ventilator and I woke up five weeks later."

Image caption The 37-year-old doctor was treated in the same unit where he worked

During his treatment his breathing deteriorated so much he was transferred to a hospital in Leicester and put on an ECMO machine, which took over his breathing in place of his lungs allowing them time to rest and heal.

He said he woke up without any memory of his weeks of treatment and has since been discharged to make the slow recovery at home.

He said he hoped to return to work in a few months time and added: "I have the sense of being fortunate enough to have actually made it through."

"I've found a whole new respect for the nursing staff, especially in the ICU."

