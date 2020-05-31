Image copyright Debi Hartley Image caption Graham Holden and his partner found the wreck while walking their dog on Cleethorpes beach

Ammunition has been found in a World War Two aircraft which was discovered on a beach 76 years after it crash landed.

Graham Holden and his partner found the wreckage after shifting sands uncovered the site at Cleethorpes.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team carried out a controlled explosion to "safely dispose of the items" on Saturday.

The aeroplane is believed to be an RAF Bristol Beaufighter which crashed soon after take-off in April 1944.

Image copyright Debi Hartley Image caption The aircraft is believed to be a twin-engine Bristol Beaufighter

Image copyright GNP Image caption The Royal Navy carried out a controlled explosion on Saturday

A Royal Navy spokesman said "Royal Navy Southern Diving Unit 2, based in Portsmouth, carried out a controlled explosion to safely dispose of the items at 5.45am on Saturday.

"When devices such as this are found, Armed Forces explosive ordnance disposal units are able to protect the safety of the public while minimising disruption to the community."

Image copyright Debi Hartley

According to the Bomber County Aviation Resource website, the aircraft from 254 Squadron suffered an engine failure on a training flight and was forced to crash-land on the beach after taking off from nearby North Coates in Lincolnshire.

Both crew members survived the accident without any injuries.

Image copyright GNP Image caption The explosion came after warnings were issued to visitors by the coastguard urging people not to go near the wreckage

The twin-engine Beaufighter was used as a night fighter and ground attack aircraft, especially against shipping when it was armed with torpedoes.

RAF North Coates was located six miles south-east of Cleethorpes. It opened as an air base in 1914 and was closed in 1990. It is now used as a private airfield.

