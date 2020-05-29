Image copyright Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Image caption Hospital worker Adrian Cruttenden, who was known as "Adey" by his family, was also a founding member of the rugby club, Hull Roundheads RUFC

A "loving" hospital worker has died after suffering a stroke while being treated for Covid-19.

Adrian Cruttenden was an administrator in Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust's medical records team. He died in Hull Royal Infirmary on 27 May.

The trust said he was the first staff member there to die of the disease.

Rugby club Hull Roundheads RUFC, which Mr Cruttenden was involved in, said it was "broken-hearted" over the loss of the club's founding member.

The trust's chief executive, Chris Long, said Mr Cruttenden had tested positive for coronavirus after falling ill and being admitted to hospital on 4 May.

A fundraising appeal set up to help fund his funeral has raised £1,500.

On the GoFundMe page, the family said Mr Cruttenden suffered a stroke two days after collapsing while "going home from work".

They described him as "bright, intelligent, deep and thoughtful" with "a sassy sense of humour".

In a statement, Mr Long said: "He was a really valued member of our team and his loss will be felt deeply by everyone who knew him."

He said a book of condolence would be opened for staff to share their memories of Mr Cruttenden.

Mr Long said he could not confirm where Mr Cruttenden had contracted the disease.

Mr Cruttenden joined the trust in 2015 and had worked in various departments including A&E and the acute medical unit at Hull Royal Infirmary before being part of the trust's medical records team at Harrow Street.

Hull Roundheads said: "It feels like the loss of [a] family [member]. He always brought fun and laughter to training, and those of us who knew him were grateful for the love, support and encouragement he gave."

