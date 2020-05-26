Hull Rosmead Park motorbike crash: Man charged with injuring boy
A 24-year-old man has been charged with injuring a nine-year-old boy who was hit by a motorbike in a park.
Jerome Cawkwell, 24, of Cambridge Grove, Hull, is also charged with failing to stop after the crash in the city's Rosmead Park on Monday.
Humberside Police said the boy is in hospital with "life-changing injuries" and Mr Cawkwell was charged with five vehicle offences in total.
He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Mr Cawkwell is charged with:
- Causing serious injury by dangerous driving
- Failing to stop after the incident
- Driving without a licence
- Using a vehicle without insurance
- Using a vehicle not in efficient working order.