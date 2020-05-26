Image caption Emergency services were called to the playing fields at Rosmead Park off Southcoates Lane. at about midday on Bank Holiday Monday

A 24-year-old man has been charged with injuring a nine-year-old boy who was hit by a motorbike in a park.

Jerome Cawkwell, 24, of Cambridge Grove, Hull, is also charged with failing to stop after the crash in the city's Rosmead Park on Monday.

Humberside Police said the boy is in hospital with "life-changing injuries" and Mr Cawkwell was charged with five vehicle offences in total.

He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Mr Cawkwell is charged with:

Causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Failing to stop after the incident

Driving without a licence

Using a vehicle without insurance

Using a vehicle not in efficient working order.

