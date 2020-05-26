Five people arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found with fatal stab wounds in North Lincolnshire have been released on bail.

Piotr Rafal Konior, 35, was found injured at an address in Crosby Street, Scunthorpe, on Saturday.

Three men and two women were arrested at the scene. Four have been released on conditional bail and a fifth unconditionally, police said.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

