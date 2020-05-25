Image caption A boy was struck in Rosemead Park in Hull at about midday

A nine-year-old boy has been injured after being hit by a motorbike in a park.

He was struck by the vehicle in Rosemead Park off Southcoates Lane in Hull at about midday.

Emergency services were called and the boy was taken to hospital having suffered life-changing injuries, police said.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody for questioning.