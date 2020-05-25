Boy, 9, hit by motorbike in Hull park
- 25 May 2020
A nine-year-old boy has been injured after being hit by a motorbike in a park.
He was struck by the vehicle in Rosemead Park off Southcoates Lane in Hull at about midday.
Emergency services were called and the boy was taken to hospital having suffered life-changing injuries, police said.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody for questioning.