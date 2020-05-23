Three men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died at a property in North Lincolnshire.

Emergency services were called to the address on Crosby Street, Scunthorpe, at about 01:45 BST on Saturday.

They found a man inside with serious injuries who died soon afterwards despite receiving medical treatment, police said.

The man's family has been informed and are being supported by officers.

