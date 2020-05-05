Image copyright Louise Ellerby Image caption The fire ripped through the roof of the properties in Bransholme, Hull

Two boys, aged 12 and 11, arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life have been released under investigation.

The boys were arrested following a blaze at Stroud Crescent East, Bransholme, Hull, on 1 May, in which six homes were badly damaged.

At the height of the fire about 100 residents had to be led to safety as 40 firefighters tackled the blaze.

No-one was injured and the investigation into how the fire started is continuing.

Humberside Police said the force was trying to trace a man seen walking away from the houses during the fire who has not yet come forward.

Image copyright Humberside Fire & Rescue Image caption Several properties were badly damaged

