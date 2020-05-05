Image copyright PA Media Image caption Amy Johnson flew solo from Croydon to Darwin 90 years ago

Ninety years after aviator Amy Johnson flew solo from England to Australia a series of podcasts will remember her daily experiences on the journey.

Flying G-AAAH Jason, Ms Johnson, from Hull, left Croydon on 5 May 1930 and landed at Darwin on 24 May after travelling 11,000 miles (18,000 km).

The podcasts will be released over 20 days and will be based on her diaries and notes at the time.

The podcasts will be accessible via the Amy Johnson Arts Trust website.

Ms Johnson gained her pilot's licence in July 1929. However, unable to make a living from being a pilot she became the first woman in the UK to become an Air Ministry qualified ground engineer.

She later persuaded her father and Lord Wakefield to share the cost of buying a plane - the De Havilland Moth.

The plan was to break the world record for flying from the UK to Australia. The record at that time was 15 days and was set by Bert Hinker in 1928.

On 5 May 1930, with only 75 hours of reported flying experience, Amy set off from Croydon Aerodrome.

However, a combination of mechanical problems and bad weather meant she failed to break the record - taking 19 days to reach Darwin.

Despite this, she was awarded a CBE by King George V upon her return and £10,000 from the Daily Mail for her heroics

She died 11 years later when her plane crashed into the sea off Herne Bay on 5 January 1941.