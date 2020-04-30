Image copyright Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Image caption People are putting themselves and others at risk by travelling to Hull Royal Infirmary unnecessarily, health chiefs say

Crowds of people who have gathered at a hospital to take part in the weekly "Clap For Carers" have sparked fears over social distancing.

Beverley Geary, chief nurse at Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said employees were "deeply moved" by the show of support.

But she said Hull Royal Infirmary staff were concerned people were "putting themselves and others in danger".

She urged people to stay at home and take part.

Every Thursday, people all over the UK show their support for NHS staff and key workers with a national round of applause.

Image caption Chief Nurse Beverley Geary said the number of people coming to the hospital just to clap was increasing week by week

Ms Geary said: "We've become increasingly concerned that people are coming to hospital just to clap and are putting themselves and others in danger by standing too close to each other.

"We've seen the numbers increase, week by week."

'Very real danger'

The trust initially treated the first two people confirmed with coronavirus in the UK in January.

Since then, it has coped with the number of admissions thanks to people observing the lockdown, Ms Geary said.

"If people start making non-essential journeys once again before the lockdown is lifted, there is a very real danger that we will start to see a sudden spike in cases once again which could overwhelm the NHS," she added.

"Please stay at home on Thursday night to protect your NHS, save lives and support our staff in the best possible way."

The trust said it had seen more than 400 patients with or suspected of having coronavirus, with 88 deaths recorded since 19 March.