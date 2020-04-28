Image copyright Geograph/David Wright Image caption Emergency services were called to Hornsea beach on Monday afternoon to reports that a body had been found

A police inquiry is under way after the body of a man was found on a beach in East Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Hornsea beach, near the leisure centre, at around 14:00 on Monday.

Police, coastguard, and ambulance crews asked residents to stay away from the beach and promenade area.

Humberside Police confirmed a man's body had been found and officers are investigating the circumstances of his death.

"We were called to the area near the leisure centre at shortly after 2pm, where paramedics confirmed the man had passed away," a police spokesman said.

"We are now investigating the circumstances and are treating his death as unexplained.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.