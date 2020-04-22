Image caption Edward Scott pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court

A man has admitted killing his partner who served as a Police Community Support Officer.

Edward Scott, 67, was to stand trial accused of murdering Carole Forth, 56, at their home in Hull in 2018.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court and his plea was accepted by prosecutors.

Scott, of Smook Hills Road, Hollym, East Yorkshire, was released on bail and will be sentenced on 26 June.

No details of Ms Forth's death on 23 December 2018 were given in court during the brief hearing.

Judge Roger Thomas QC told Scott reports needed to be prepared before he could be sentenced, but he said: "There's been a loss of life and there are very few cases involving a loss of life that do not involve a custodial sentence and a custodial sentence of some length."

Humberside Police said Ms Forth had served as a PCSO for 12 years.

After Scott was charged last year, Det Ch Insp Christine Calvert said: "Carole was a valued and dedicated officer who is greatly missed by her colleagues and the community she served."

