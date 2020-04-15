Image caption As well as food parcels volunteers have donated Easter eggs to key workers in Hull and East Yorkshire

Volunteers are supplying food parcels for military veterans who are self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hull 4 Heroes and the Veterans Hub are delivering food donated by supermarkets to more than 120 ex-military personnel across Hull and east Yorkshire.

The two charities are also feeding key workers with a catering trailer at hospitals and other sites.

Last week they delivered Easter eggs to emergency workers across the county.

The charity delivers food parcels but also picks up medicine and other items when asked. It has delivered more than 400 parcels since the Covid-19 lockdown was introduced last month.

Image caption The charity also runs a mobile catering unit for key workers

Paul Mason from Hull 4 Heroes said the charity was building on its existing work with ex-service staff.

"We are set up to help vulnerable veterans in the community, without the virus," he said.

"Now if we can help while this horrible time is here, why wouldn't we?"

Tony Norrie, who runs the catering trailer, said it would go anywhere there are key workers, such as paramedics or postal staff.

He said without them the "country would just grind to a stop."

