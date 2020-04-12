Image copyright Google Image caption The body was recovered from the River Welland at Deeping St James

The body of an elderly woman has been found in a river in Lincolnshire.

The woman, thought to be in her 70s or 80s, was found in the River Welland, close to houses on Eastgate at Deeping St James on Sunday morning.

Lincolnshire Police said the unidentified woman was about 5ft 4in tall and was wearing a wool overcoat, headscarf, blue socks and sandals.

Officers said they were trying to establish how she came to be in the river and trace any relatives.

