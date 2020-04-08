A man has been accused of deliberately coughing in the faces of two police officers and claiming to have Covid-19.

The 45-year-old was initially arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in Goole before being taken to Clough Road police station in Hull.

In a tweet, police said officers in the custody suite were "deliberately coughed at by a man" who was shouting that he had coronavirus.

He was further detained at 06:50 BST on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

