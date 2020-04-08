Coronavirus: Man accused of coughing in Hull police officers' faces
A man has been accused of deliberately coughing in the faces of two police officers and claiming to have Covid-19.
The 45-year-old was initially arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in Goole before being taken to Clough Road police station in Hull.
In a tweet, police said officers in the custody suite were "deliberately coughed at by a man" who was shouting that he had coronavirus.
He was further detained at 06:50 BST on suspicion of assaulting an officer.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- STRESS: How to protect your mental health
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.