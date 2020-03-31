Pride in Hull launches EuroPride bid

Image copyright Tom Arran Image caption The UK's "first ever" national LGBT pride event was held in the city in 2017

Pride in Hull has announced a bid to host Europe’s biggest LGBT celebration in the city in 2023.

EuroPride is held in a European city every year and attracts thousands of people, according to its organisers.

Matt Walton, chair of Pride in Hull, said if successful it hoped to plan a year of activity "in a rainbow-strewn echo of the Hull UK City of Culture 2017".

A decision on where the event will be held is expected in October.

Mr Walton said he was confident Hull "could be the city of choice".

"There’s never been a better time to stand up and throw a hat into the ring to host EuroPride in 2023," he said.

"EuroPride is such a huge event, bringing thousands of people to its host cities, and we believe that Hull is ready to shine as the hosts of EuroPride."

Mr Walton said hosting EuroPride would be "such a source of joy and hope for all" and would help to "reconnect people".

"What we saw in the UK City of Culture year in 2017 was a huge coming together of people from all walks of life - from arts lovers to sceptics - and we know the city can do it again," he said.

"We were devastated to have to cancel this year’s Pride in Hull event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it was for the best reasons."

He said he hoped the announcement would "help raise some smiles to everyone who’s currently isolated".

Organisers said they would be submitting a full bid in June.

