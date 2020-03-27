Image copyright David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A police force has set up an online portal for reporting gatherings suspected of breaching rules to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Humberside Police said the system allowed people to submit details of groups suspected of flouting the rules.

Under the restrictions, gatherings of more than two people, other than members of the same household, have been outlawed.

People ignoring the rules face a £60 fine, doubling for a second offence.

Head of force control, Chris Philpott, said: "We know the vast majority of people are following the guidance issued by the government in relation to gatherings.

"However, we are aware there will be individuals who choose not to adhere and understandably, people do want to report this type of behaviour to us as it is risking lives."

He also urged people to consider the circumstances before making a report.

"For instance, if a couple and two children are seen in the park, it's highly likely they are all from the same household and are taking the opportunity for their one form of exercise of the day," he said.

"However, if there is a group of 10 people of the same age gathered in a car park, it's more likely they are not from the same household."

He urged people to use the online service where possible in order to ease demand on the force's non-emergency number, which he said had seen an increase in calls.