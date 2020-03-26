Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Leanne Honess-Heather has worked for the RSPCA for 14 years

A gang of youths spat in the face of an RSPCA officer while she was rescuing a swan, the charity has reported.

Five boys abused Leanne Honess-Heather, 39, as she helped a swan tangled in fishing line near Rush Lyvars Fishing lake in Hull on Saturday.

The group spat in her face and yelled obscenities at her.

The incident has been reported to Humberside Police. The swan was cut from the fishing line by vets and was later released back to the lake.

Ms Honess-Heather said: "I was on my own and wrestling with the swan on the ground when I asked the group to stand back for their and the swan's sake.

"They seemed to take offence to this."

"It is really challenging working in these difficult conditions and we are doing our very best to keep ourselves and the public safe."