England's oldest horse race has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have said.

The Kiplingcotes Derby, near Market Weighton in East Yorkshire, has been held on the third Thursday of March since 1519.

It is believed to be only the fourth time the annual race has not taken place in its 501-year history.

Instead, two riders will walk a horse along the four-mile flat route in order to keep the tradition alive.

Race trustee and retired farmer Guy Stephenson, 87, said the cancellation was "disappointing".

"It's a bit drastic really and we were in two minds whether to or not but decided we better had [cancel it]," he said.

"We're still going to have two of them to walk over it like they always do, which means the race continues.

"It's a bit of a tragedy."

The cross country course includes farm lanes, tracks and public roads in the Yorkshire Wolds.

The winner scoops a trophy and a £50 prize, but the second place rider receives £4 of every £5 race entry fee - which could potentially mean a bigger award.

A set of race rules discovered in a bank vault gave the start year as 1519, when King Henry VIII was on the throne.

One of the rules states the race must be run every year and if it does not, then it must never be run again.

In 2018, a waterlogged course meant a volunteer had to walk a horse along the route in order to comply with the ancient tradition.

The race was also under threat in 2001 due to the foot and mouth outbreak and in 1947 when 4ft (1.2 metres) of snow covered the course.

Last year, the event attracted spectators from around the world as it celebrated its 500th anniversary.

