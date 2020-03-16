Image copyright University of Hull Image caption The university said "all classroom, laboratory, skills, seminar, tutorial and one-to-one teaching will be suspended with immediate effect"

The University of Hull has announced it is suspending all face-to-face teaching with immediate effect.

It said there would be a "managed transition to online learning and assessment" in due course.

A spokeswoman said there were no cases of coronavirus at the university, despite a confirmed case in the city.

The move comes after the prime minister advised everyone in the UK to avoid "non-essential" travel and contact with others.

In a statement, Vice-Chancellor Professor Susan Lea said details on the university's plans for online teaching would be "communicated very soon" and added further information is due to be released on Tuesday.

She said staff had been asked "to come to work as usual tomorrow in order to make necessary arrangements", but only if they were "comfortable to do so".

"We want to support our staff in working from home where practical and possible."

Ms Lea said support would be provided to workers who were unable to work from home because of "the nature of their jobs".

