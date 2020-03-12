Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was pushed over outside her house on Haile Road in Humberston, police said

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with assault after an 85-year-old woman was left with "life-threatening" injuries.

Police said they were called to reports of a woman being pushed over outside her house on Haile Road in Humberston, North East Lincolnshire, on Tuesday.

The woman is in hospital in a critical condition, Humberside Police said.

A boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with grievous bodily harm and will appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court later

