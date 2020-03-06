Image copyright Google Image caption The Tollbar Academy said it had a "zero tolerance policy" on drug taking

Three teenage girls have been taken to hospital after taking ecstasy at school.

The Year Nine pupils at the Tollbar Academy in Grimsby have been treated and discharged, a spokesperson for the school said.

Humberside Police said they were called to the secondary school on Thursday after "reports of concern for the safety" of the three students.

Officers have spoken to the girls and no arrests have been made.

The force said its local neighbourhood team would "continue to support the school as they carry out their inquiries".

The Grimsby Telegraph reported that the girls parents were informed and also attended hospital.

The school's principal Caroline Yates said: "From our thorough investigation we are satisfied that all three students knowingly used an illegal substance on site contrary to our policy.

"The disciplinary policy has therefore been invoked and all three students have been permanently excluded from the Academy."

Phil Bond, chair of governors, added: "I would like to reassure parents that as far as we are concerned this is an isolated incident."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.