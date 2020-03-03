Image copyright Rudi Winter/Geograph Image caption Some were in need of medical treatment, but none are thought to be in a life-threatening condition, police said

Ten people have been found inside a shipping container at a dock in Hull.

Humberside Police said it was dealing with an incident at the King George Dock on the River Hull.

A force spokesperson said some of those found were in need of medical treatment, although none was thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said three of the 10 were taken to hospital, while the others were checked over at the scene.

No further details have been released.

