Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Litten the kitten was repeatedly attacked by Williamson

A man who described himself as a "monster" after he "tortured" a kitten and bit off its ear has been jailed.

Aaron Williamson, 20, was jailed for 12 weeks at Grimsby Magistrates' Court last week after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten.

Williamson, of Westerdale Way, Grimsby, admitted repeatedly biting Litten's ear and punching him when he was angry, RSPCA inspectors said.

He was also banned from keeping animals for life.

It comes after an incident in September in which three kittens - including Litten - were removed from Williamson's address.

Inspector Kate Burris said: "Williamson tortured this kitten.

'Sickening' daily abuse

"He admitted repeatedly biting Litten's ear, which resulted in the loss of most of it, and that he had lost count of the times he had punched Litten. He said he did it when he was angry.

"The district judge said his daily abuse of small, defenceless animals who were unable to harm him and were at his mercy was sickening.

"He said that Williamson had called himself a monster in interview, and that was accurate as to how he behaved."

The kitten has now been re-homed in Derbyshire.

