Image caption Officials believe water levels have stabilised

One of the UK's largest power stations has donated £25,000 to help flood victims in Yorkshire.

More than 100 homes in parts of East Yorkshire have been flooded after the River Aire burst its banks.

Officials have said water levels in Snaith and surrounding villages had stabilised but would remain high over the next few days.

The company that runs Drax power station near Selby, North Yorkshire, said the floods had been "devastating".

The company, which announced last week it would stop burning coal by March 2021, employs 900 people in the area.

Will Gardiner, chief executive of Drax Group, said: "The flooding experienced by communities across the region over the last week has been devastating.

"It's important that those who have lost their home or business get the support that they need."

Image copyright Drax Image caption The power station is a major employer

The flooding occurred after heavy rainfall and affected Snaith and East Cowick.

Stephen Hunt, of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "Storm Jorge appears to have passed with limited effect and the overall situation has stabilised.

"However, while the water levels are generally dropping they are expected to stay high over the coming days."

Image caption It will be some time before homeowners will be able to assess the damage to their properties

Image copyright Phil Shillito Image caption A huge pumping operation is trying to reduce the risk of flooding

Mr Hunt said water levels in Snaith had receded slightly and the levels in East Cowick had remained stable. No further evacuations had been necessary, he said.

The Environment Agency brought in 22 pumps on Saturday to try to reduce the risk of further flooding to homes.

Rest centres remain open at Priory Church in Snaith and at the town's sports centre.

Thousands of items of bedding, clothing and toiletries have been donated to help those who have been forced from their homes.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslinc