Liam Milligan stabbed and beaten a man in Grimsby in an "unprovoked attack"

A self-confessed thug who stabbed a man multiple times and assaulted a police officer has been jailed for 15 years.

Liam Milligan beat the man in Grimsby on 14 October 2019. Seven days later he attacked an officer in a custody suite following his arrest, police said.

He was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court and was ordered to serve a further five years on license.

The 23-year-old was convicted of three charges including grievous bodily harm (GBH) and admitted another three.

Humberside Police said the victim was left seriously injured when he was stabbed and beaten in an "unprovoked attack" on Rutland Street. Four days later, Milligan, of no fixed abode, approached him again in the street threatening him with violence in "a terrifying ordeal".

Milligan was arrested on 21 October, when he was found with a knife and quantity of cannabis, and was taken to Birchin Way Custody Suite where he assaulted the officer.

Det Insp Kerry Bull said: "He gave no compassion or remorse for any of his actions, which was highlighted further in court where he even referred to himself as a thug while giving his evidence.

"Milligan is a violent offender who showed complete arrogance and contempt to his victims, as well as the criminal justice process."

A jury found him guilty of wounding with intent to do GBH, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and witness/juror intimidation following a trial.

He pleaded guilty to having a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of class B drugs at a previous court hearing in November.

