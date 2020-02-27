Image caption Flood waters are continuing to rise in Snaith (pictured) and neighbouring East Cowick

More than 60 homes have been evacuated overnight as flood waters continue to rise in parts of East Yorkshire.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said 30 properties flooded overnight and more than 160 properties were at risk.

A temporary flood defence in East Cowick, erected after the River Aire overtopped on Wednesday, has been breached.

Staff are working round the clock to support residents in East Cowick and Snaith, the council said.

Humberside Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said 52 homes in Snaith had been evacuated and 14 in East Cowick.

The council said an extensive operation to deploy further sandbags took place overnight and would continue through the morning.

Council staff, firefighters and HM Coastguard have been knocking on doors to evacuate homes where possible.

Gillian Barley, from the council, said: "Flood water in the area is continuing to increase and the council - alongside its partners - is now having to evacuate properties in East Cowick.

"The council has put two additional locations on stand-by to act as rest centres, if needed."

The Environment Agency said it was monitoring levels ahead of high tides later on Thursday, but the level of the River Aire was dropping upstream.

It said the primary concern was to ensure residents were safe and knew where to go for help and advice.

The agency said at one point the washlands and ings in the area, which are designed to hold flood water, were filling at the rate of 30cm an hour

Snaith Priory Church is being used as an emergency shelter.

Three schools and the railway station have been closed due to flooding, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

