Image caption Humberside Police said it would be putting road closures in place in the Snaith area

Homes are being evacuated in Snaith after the River Aire has flooded.

People forced to leave their properties have been encouraged to attend the local church for shelter and refreshments.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area with the A1041 north of Snaith closed in both directions and cars submerged in water.

Firefighters have been putting sandbags outside houses as well as saving animals from the flood water.

Locals described being shocked by the speed at which parts of the town flooded with water rising within an hour.

One person told the BBC he could only access his house by going over the railway lines at the back of his property.

The Environment Agency (EA) said a small number of properties had flooded with water levels expected to remain high in the area for the next few days.

Image caption The emergency services are in Snaith after parts of the town flooded

Speaking from Snaith, BBC reporter Phillip Norton said businesses had been affected, with a car dealership and vintage motors shop submerged in the water.

He said: "There is what can only be described as a torrent flowing across the road near the railway station here, when we arrived you could hear a roar in the air and it was the sound of water gushing over the top of the river bank."

On Twitter, the Snaith School said it was remaining open but parents affected, or whose journey home would be disrupted, have been encouraged to collect their children.

The school said it would keep parents updated on plans for Wednesday.

Image caption One firefighter was seen rescuing a chicken from the floods

Image caption There is a flood warning in place for Snaith, one of more than 100 across the country

The EA, which has mobilised more than 1,000 staff per day since the start of Storm Dennis, is urging people to check their flood risk and remain prepared to take action.

Caroline Douglass, director of incident management at the EA, said: "It is devastating to see your home or business flooded, and as the case is for some, be asked to evacuate.

"We urge people to stay up to date and listen to the advice of emergency services."

Image caption Emergency services are working to protect homes and residents in Snaith

The lower River Aire has been causing concern since the weekend with a handful of homes reported to be flooded in nearby Hirst Courtney, on the opposite side to Snaith.

Fire crews from Tadcaster have been sent to the village to pump water out of the neighbouring fields.

Image caption The Environment Agency said it was monitoring the situation in Hirst Courtney

Image caption About 12 properties have flooded in the village near Selby

The River Ouse in Cawood also remains of concern to the EA with extra sandbags put in place outside properties.

While in York, the Ouse is expected to remain remain high for the next few days with a predicted peak of 4.6m early on Wednesday morning.

Image caption Sandbags are being placed on top of the river defences in Cawood to raise them further

The EA has forecast ongoing flooding for the coming days, with England having seen more than 200% of its average February rainfall, and some areas experiencing a month's worth of rain in 24 hours.

