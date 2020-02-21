Image copyright NCA Image caption Mihai Ciceu was jailed for eight years and eight months

A lorry driver who admitted trying to smuggle £1.7m-worth of cocaine into the UK has been jailed.

Romanian national Mihai Ciceu, 34, was stopped at Hull docks after leaving a ferry from Belgium on 22 January.

Border Force officers found three packages containing 21kg of cocaine hidden in the floor of the lorry trailer.

Ciceu was jailed for eight years and eight months at Hull Crown Court after pleading guilty at a previous hearing.

Murdo MacMillan, deputy director Border Force, said: "Ciceu's lorry had been specially adapted for the sole purpose of smuggling."

